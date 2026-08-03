Oneok: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $966 million. On…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $966 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $1.53.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $12.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.66 billion.

Oneok expects full-year earnings to be $5.68 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OKE

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