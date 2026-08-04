NRG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $506 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $506 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.48 billion in the period.

NRG expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.90 to $9.90 per share.

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