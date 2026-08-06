Novavax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.4 million in…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $56.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

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