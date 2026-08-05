Novanta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $12.5 million. The…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $12.5 million.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $265.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to $1.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $304 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Novanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.68 to $3.74 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOVT

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