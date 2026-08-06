Northern Oil and Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $236.6 million.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $745.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $670.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $545.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOG

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