NetEase: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KOWLOON, Hong Kong (AP) — KOWLOON, Hong Kong (AP) — NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Thursday reported net income of $1.03…

KOWLOON, Hong Kong (AP) — KOWLOON, Hong Kong (AP) — NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Thursday reported net income of $1.03 billion in its second quarter.

The Kowloon, Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.77 per share.

The internet technology company posted revenue of $4.44 billion in the period.

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