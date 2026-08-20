NetEase: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KOWLOON, Hong Kong (AP) — KOWLOON, Hong Kong (AP) — NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Thursday reported net income of $1.03 billion in its second quarter.
The Kowloon, Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.77 per share.
The internet technology company posted revenue of $4.44 billion in the period.
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