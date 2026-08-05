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Nacco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2026, 5:17 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $963,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The small appliance maker posted revenue of $72.3 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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