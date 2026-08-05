Nacco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $963,000 in its second…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $963,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The small appliance maker posted revenue of $72.3 million in the period.

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