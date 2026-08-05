Murphy USA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $209.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $11.27.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.40 per share.

The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $6.81 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.9 billion.

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