Murphy Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $232.2 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $232.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $928.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUR

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