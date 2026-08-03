MUFG: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Monday reported net income of $5.08 billion…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Monday reported net income of $5.08 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $24.52 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.52 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

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