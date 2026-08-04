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Millrose: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2026, 8:10 AM

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Millrose Properties Inc. (MRP) on Tuesday reported net income of $125.9 million in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that acquires and develops land for home builders posted revenue of $196.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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