MicroVision: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.9 million in…

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.66.

The maker of drivers for miniature video displays posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

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