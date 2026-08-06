MDU Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.3…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $375.2 million in the period.

MDU Resources expects full-year earnings to be 93 cents to $1 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDU

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