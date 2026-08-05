McKesson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $614…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $614 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.44 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $105.38 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.39 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $44.20 to $45 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCK

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