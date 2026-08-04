McDonald’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.36 billion. The Chicago-based company…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.36 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.32 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $7.1 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.14 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD

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