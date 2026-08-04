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Mayville Engineering: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2026, 5:44 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $163 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Mayville Engineering said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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