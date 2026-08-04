Mayville Engineering: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $163 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Mayville Engineering said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.

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