Materion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.8…

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $613.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $548.1 million.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.20 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRN

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