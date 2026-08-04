Match Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $170.5 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $170.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $853.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $856 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $885 million to $895 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTCH

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