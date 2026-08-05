Matador: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $390.7 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $390.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $942.7 million.

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