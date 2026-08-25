Marzetti: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Marzetti Company (MZTI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $48.3 million in…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Marzetti Company (MZTI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $48.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $465 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $191.6 million, or $6.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.93 billion.

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