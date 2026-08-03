Marriott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $766…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $766 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $7.07 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.74 to $2.82.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.64 to $11.81 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

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