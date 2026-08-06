M/A-Com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $100.7 million.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $342.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.97 to $2.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $415 million to $425 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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