LivaNova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $108.6 million. On a per-share…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $108.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $390.6 million in the period.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIVN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.