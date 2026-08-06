Lineage Cell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Thursday reported profit of $1.5 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Thursday reported profit of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCTX

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