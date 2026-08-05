Lilly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.1 billion.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.1 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $7.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.01 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $22.97 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.26 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings to be $35.50 to $36.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $85 billion to $87 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LLY

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