Legence: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Legence Corp. (LGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Legence Corp. (LGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The engineering and maintenance company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Legence said it expects revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGN

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