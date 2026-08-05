LegalZoom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.2…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $205.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $192 million to $196 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $795 million to $805 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZ

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