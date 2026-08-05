Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported profit of $57.4 million in…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported profit of $57.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.20 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $330.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kulicke and Soffa said it expects revenue in the range of $355 million to $395 million.

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