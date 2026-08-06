Koppers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Thursday reported a loss of $147.5 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Thursday reported a loss of $147.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $7.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $520.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $506.1 million.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOP

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