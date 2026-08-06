Kingsway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kingsway Corporation (KWY) on Thursday reported a loss of $617,000 in its second quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kingsway Corporation (KWY) on Thursday reported a loss of $617,000 in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The merchant bank posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KWY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.