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Kingsway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2026, 4:35 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kingsway Corporation (KWY) on Thursday reported a loss of $617,000 in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The merchant bank posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KWY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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