Kennametal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $227 million. On a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $227 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $2.91. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.96 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The engineered products maker posted revenue of $736.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $342.4 million, or $4.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kennametal expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $2.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $745 million to $775 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Kennametal expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $5.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.45 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMT

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