Kemper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $464.8 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $464.8 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $7.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.12 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMPR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.