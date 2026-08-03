Jazz: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $192.8 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $192.8 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.71 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.04 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Jazz expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $4.75 billion.

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