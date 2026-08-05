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Iron Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2026, 6:57 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Wednesday reported profit of $101.4 million in its second quarter.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.44 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

Iron Mountain expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.87 to $5.93 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.94 billion to $8.01 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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