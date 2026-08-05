Insulet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $95 million. The…

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $95 million.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.66 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $801.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $786.8 million.

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