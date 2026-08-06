ICU Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $19.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Clemente, California-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $551.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $547.9 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $535.4 million.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $9 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

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