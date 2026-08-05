ICL Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $137…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $137 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period.

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