HubSpot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $43.3 million.…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $43.3 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $911.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $897.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.25 to $3.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $924 million to $925 million for the fiscal third quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.23 to $13.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.