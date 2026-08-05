Honeywell Aerospace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (HONA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $246 million. On…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (HONA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $246 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.87 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The aerospace and defense manufacturer posted revenue of $4.52 billion in the period.

Honeywell Aerospace expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.90 per share.

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