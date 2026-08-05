Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $75.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $988.4 million.

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