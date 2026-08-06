Helix Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Thursday reported earnings of $22.7 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Thursday reported earnings of $22.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 10 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $304 million in the period.

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