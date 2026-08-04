Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $80.5…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $80.5 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $275.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.7 million.

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