Groupon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $124.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Groupon said it expects revenue in the range of $128 million to $130 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $513 million to $523 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

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