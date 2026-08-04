Graphic Packaging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $24 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $24 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPK

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