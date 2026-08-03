Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 2.75 cents at $4.38 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 4.25 cents at $6.35 a bushel. Sept. oats was unchanged at $3.10 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 8.25 cents at $11.64 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 0.02 cent at $2.32 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.17 cent at $3.48 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.65 cent at $.98 a pound.

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