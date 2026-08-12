Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $4.37 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 1.75 cents at $6.32 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 2.75 cents at $3.20 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 7.5 cents at $11.55 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.33 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.08 cent at $3.50 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.35 cent at $.96 a pound.

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