Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 4.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 4.25 cents at $4.38 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 6 cents at $6.44 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 2.75 cents at $3.16 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 2.75 cents at $11.52 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 2.2 cents at $2.34 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 3 cents at $3.54 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 0.67 cent at $.97 a pound.

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