Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.50 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 1 cent at $6.52 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.15 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 3.25 cents at $11.72 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.23 cent at $2.31 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.48 cent at $3.47 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.07 cent at $.98 a pound.

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