Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $4.92 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 1.5 cents at $6.83 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $3.24 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 1 cent at $12.15 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 0.07 cent at $2.20 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.15 cent at $3.33 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.05 cent at $.81 a pound.

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