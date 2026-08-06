Globus Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $151.6 million.…

AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $151.6 million.

The Audubon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $789.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $786.9 million.

Globus Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMED

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.